Rev. Dr. Robert L. George
Rev. Dr. Robert L. George

Jefferson, ME - Rev. Dr. Robert L George (Bob) died peacefully with his wife, Karen, by his side on Sunday, August 30th. He was long time pastor of First Presbyterian Church of North Haledon, and also served churches in Montclair, Chatham, Englewood and Tenafly. Bob and Karen retired to Maine in 1999. Bob was known for his storytelling and community work. He was well loved by his wife Karen, and his children and their families: Judy & Binks, Rob & Bon, Carye & Roan. Bob had 8 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly. He is survived by his sister, Patricia. Sadly, his brother David, died two days later. Services will be held at a later date. Hall's of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Home
949 Main St
Waldoboro, ME 04572
(207) 832-5541
