McIntyre, Robert L. "Bob", of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 72. Prior to retiring in 1997, Bob worked for the City of Hackensack, as a Patrolmen for the Hackensack Police Department for 26 years. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1966 -1970 serving in the United States Air force, as a Sergeant with the Military Police, he was a member of the VFW of Maywood, a member of PBA local #9, Hackensack, a member of the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corp., and a member of the Maywood Fire Police. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, and a member of the St. Francis Socialites both of Hackensack. Beloved husband for 47 years to Peggy L. (nee Cattaneo). Devoted father of Jill Brooks of Westwood, and Kelly Daub and her husband Mitch of Maywood. Cherished grandfather of Taylor Brooks of Westwood. Dearest brother of Dawn D. Hoffman and her husband John of Hackensack and the late John F. McIntyre Jr. and Gayle Wieger. Bob also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and his beloved fur babies Joey, Max and Sunshine. The Funeral will begin on Tuesday February 11, at 8:45 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack. Burial will follow at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM for visitation at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's memory to: The , Greater New Jersey Chapter, 23 Vreeland Road, Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932. For directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com