Robert L. Sottolano
Westwood - Robert L. Sottolano, 79, of Westwood, New Jersey, lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on September 9, 2019.
Beloved husband of Lillian Deegan Sottolano for 50 years.
Devoted and loving father of Christine Stefanko and her husband William. Cherished grandfather of Robert Mulcare, Colin Mulcare and Grace Mulcare. Dear brother of the late Nicholas Sottolano, Michael Sottolano and his wife Phoebe, Dolores Ferris and Madelyn Delaney. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Robert was born in Jersey City, having lived there for 39 years before moving to Westwood. He graduated from William L. Dickinson High School and attended New Jersey City University. He was a member of the American Management Association and received many certificates of learning from various institutes.
Robert was president of GHU, L.L.C. before retiring in 2008. He was previously employed at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center and United Hospitals of New Jersey.
He served his country in the U.S. Army as a SPEC 4 from 1960 to 1962 active duty and was honorably discharged from inactive service in 1966.
Robert was an avid bowler and an avid reader. He loved going to New York City. His most cherished pastime was being with his family.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Washington Township. A Mass celebrating his life will be held on
a date to be announced.
Donations may be made to The Wilson Kaplen Infusion Center at Englewood Health, 350 Engle Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631. or The Center for Food Action, 192 W. Demarest Avenue, Englewood, NJ 07631.