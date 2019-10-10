|
|
Robert (Bob) Lake Metzger
Verona - Mr. Robert (Bob) Lake Metzger, age 81, passed away at his Verona home on Friday, September 20, 2019. As proud U.S. Navy Veteran, Bob specialized in electronics engineering. He was employed by Tung-Sol Electric, Foster Wheeler Corp., Verona Getty, and Sun Chemical Corp.
Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, to Reinhardt Voorhees Metzger and Agnes Kearney Lake, was raised in North Caldwell NJ, attended Grover Cleveland High School, and majored in Physics at Gettysburg College. He was also a member of the volunteer West Essex Rescue Squad.
Bob was best known for his friendly manner, sense of humor, genuine interest in people, eagerness to help anyone in need, and mostly, love and pride for his family. He lived to take care of his wife and daughters, grabbed every opportunity to spend time with his beloved grandchildren, and loved socializing with and helping his co-workers and neighbors. Bob had mechanical ingenuity and was an astronomy enthusiast. He loved exploring and discussing anything related to science or history. He was also an avid runner who competed in several major marathons.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Judith Marton Metzger; his loving children Fay Smith (Sean), Kathy Davis (George), Deborah Mulvey (Jim); and his adoring grandchildren, Samantha, Christina, James, and Hayley; as well as his brother Frank Metzger of Illinois. He was predeceased by his sisters, Anne and Carol.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, ( 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, NJ on Thursday October 10th, 4pm - 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Catherine of Siena, Cedra Grove, NJ on Friday, October 11th at 10 am, followed by internment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover, NJ.
Condolences may be sent to www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted by the West Essex Rescue Squad, 642 Bloomfield Ave., West Caldwell, NJ 07006.