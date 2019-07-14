|
Robert Leonard Puritz
Ridgewood - On July 3, 2019, a celebration of life was held for Robert Leonard Puritz who passed away on June 29, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. An extraordinary family man, Bob loved spending time with his family and was adored by his children and grandchildren.
Bob was a local real estate developer who was raised in Ridgewood. Early on, he owned Puritz-Waterhouse Haberdashery, a boutique men's clothing store smartly located across from Van Ness Square in the heart of Ridgewood.
Bob loved his community and was invested in its development. He was actively engaged on numerous boards and committees and served as President of the Ridgewood Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Van Ness Memorial Park Committee, and was a member of the Kasschau Shell Committee responsible for the construction of the Band Shell in 1958 at Veteran's Field.
Bob's most important community contribution was to the Valley Hospital where he treasured his involvement and took great pride in the relationships he nurtured, and in the hospital's development. He served on the Valley Hospital Board of Trustees for 12 years and was an Honorary Trustee. He also served on the Foundation Board for 12 years and was an active member of the President's Council since 2009.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lenni; his daughter Patricia Puritz and her daughter Alexandra; his son Scott Puritz and his wife Susan and their daughters Alyssa and Megan; and his daughter Betsy Sason and her husband Meron and their daughters Dayna and Tali, and son-in-law Zachary Slovin.
Donations in his honor can be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation and will be greatly appreciated by the family.