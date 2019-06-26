|
Robert Lewis Goidell
Montvale - Robert Lewis Goidell, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 23, 2019, after a long illness.
Beloved husband of Susan Ciccarella Goidell. Devoted father of Jennifer Woods and husband Todd, Amy Weiss and husband Matt, Geoffrey Goidell and wife Annie and David Goidell. Dear brother of Wendy Goidell and Lucy Hammond. Loving grandfather of Zachary and Zoe Woods, Matthew and Daegan Weiss and Grace Goidell. Born in Sandwich, Massachusetts, to Claire and Edwin Goidell.
Bob was an awarded athlete at Pascack Valley High School (Class of 1962) as well as Albright College. Bob enjoyed teaching and coaching football and track at Northern Valley Old Tappan for over 30 years. When he retired at age 55, he continued to enjoy coaching his boys in football and track, spending time with his grandchildren, golfing with his buddies, and sitting on the beach in Fenwick Island.
The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 PM, with a Memorial Service at 6:30 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-Boro Ambulance, P.O. Box 204, Park Ridge, NJ, 07656-0202 or Children's Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL, 60069.
