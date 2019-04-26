|
Robert LiVolsi
Paramus - Robert, 82, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Before retiring, Robert worked for the NYC Department of Building as a Construction Inspector. He was an Army veteran who served our country proudly.
Beloved father of Robert Livolsi and his wife Mina, Christine Buccarto and her husband Mike and Joan Neu. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Jessica, Melissa, Matthew, Isabella, Samantha, Julianna and Krista and great-grandfather of seven. Dear brother of Linda and Edward.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com