Robert Louis Bramley
- - Robert Louis Bramley passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 91. His wife was the late Winifred Bramley. Robert is survived by his daughter Leslie Kane, his two grandchildren Greg and Jamie Kane and his great grandson Dominic Lagalante. Robert was born in Rivervale on April 2, 1928. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War who served in Reconnaissance during the war. He married on July 12, 1953 and made his home in Westwood. He worked at Hill-n-Dale located in Woodcliff Lake. He was quite artistic and wonderful at building anything needed around the house. Robert and his family have been long standing members of the Jedh Barker American Legion Post 153 in Park Ridge. Funeral Service 10 AM on Thursday, June 13, 2019 a the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com followed by interment in Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. Visitation 4 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with American Legion Post #153 Service at 7:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Legion Post 153, 118 Ridge Avenue, Park Ridge NJ 07656.