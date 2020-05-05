Robert "Bobby" Love



Florham Park - Robert "Bobby" Love, 81 of Florham Park passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in his family home in the company of his best friend and dear companion, Kathleen Freitag.



Robert was born in Newark, New Jersey and moved to his home in Florham Park in 1949 where the Love family has remained. He was a Territory Manager with Amoco Oil for 33 years, having previously worked for the Ballantine and Carling Breweries.



He, his wife Betsy and five children enjoyed annual summer trips to the Jersey shore and motor home adventures up and down the east coast. He and Betsy, who was also his high school sweetheart, enjoyed traveling on their own, as well as going to plays and drum and bugle corp contests.



He is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Elizabeth "Betsy" (nee) Focht Love; his parents John E. and Marie Love of Florham Park, NJ; his siblings John Love of Florham Park, NJ, Michael Love of Florida. He is survived by his children, Kevin and Susan Love of New Market, NH; Susanne Love and Lisa Madsen of Bridgewater, NJ; Janeen Love Greer and Brian of San Antonio, TX; Rob and Susan Love of Basking Ridge, NJ; Colleen Love Heyman and Chet of Suffolk, VA. His Grandchildren; Shealyn and Keaton Greer, Chris and Jack Love, Austin, Dylan and Selby Heyman. He is also survived by his siblings; Joan Mickey of TX, Dennis Love of CA, Jeannie Cannone of CA and Tommy Love of NJ., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



He enjoyed his retirement by "putzing" around his family home, tending his yard and playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed Facebooking, crossword puzzles and watching his beloved Yankees and JETS. His sense of humor, Irish wit and silly jokes will always be remembered. His perch on the back deck was his favorite place to enjoy life and family.



Robert was the cherished patriarch of the Love Clan. He was their "Irish Chieftan." Robert is truly and deeply missed by all.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."



There will be a private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Service celebrating Robert's life will be held once it is safe to assemble.



Arrangements are under the care of Burroughs, Kohr & Dangler Funeral Home, Madison, NJ.









