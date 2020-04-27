|
|
Robert M. Aslanian ("Bobby Lane")
Beloved son, brother, cousin, devoted friend and mentor to many, passed away April 20, 2020. Robert was a warm and loving presence to all that knew and loved him and his absence will be deeply felt forever.
Robert M. Aslanian, professionally known as Bobby Lane, was born with music in his soul and enjoyed a long and successful career as a musician, performing individually, with the Bobby Lane Trio and other talented musicians. His childhood love of the guitar remained his passion throughout his lifetime. Bob was also an accomplished music teacher and taught many people the art of playing the guitar with many of his students achieving substantial success in the music profession as the result of his talent, teachings and mentoring. In addition to his love of the guitar, recording, and entertaining the public, Bob greatly enjoyed hosting pool and other parties at his residence in Forked River, New Jersey so friends and family could enjoy each other and he could share with us his love of laughter, fun, music, food and people. Robert was proud of his Armenian heritage and a man of faith with deep devotion to the Armenian Church and its guiding principles. During his lifetime, he helped many people in their pursuit of a better life and his love of people and animals was a reflection of his dedication to a life guided by the spirit of God and the heart. To know Bob was to love him. His profound kindness, caring, generosity and gentle spirit will always be remembered in the hearts of all the people he touched.
Survived by beloved brother Antranig Aslanian, Jr. (Andy), cousins Raymond Berberian, Wayne Van Eyk, Paul Van Eyk, (whom Bob loved as brothers) significant other Iris Syvarth, and his cherished German Shepherd Robbie.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Internment shall be private and occur April 28, 2020, at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ, and presided by A.K. Macagna Funeral Home.