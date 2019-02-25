|
|
Robert M. Gray
Westwood - Robert M. Gray, 90, a long time resident of Westwood, died Saturday, February 23rd. Mr. Gray ("Bob"), born Nov. 27th, 1928 was the second of four children, all born and raised in Paterson, NJ.
Following graduation from Montclair State College in 1951, he was drafted into the United States Army to serve during the Korean War in the signal corps in occupied Germany. Following an honorable discharge at the age of 25, he continued his education earning a Masters Degree from Montclair State College. Bob was an English teacher at Eastside High School in Paterson from 1953-69 and then at Hackensack High School from 1969 to 1991. He was a member of the American Legion Post 162, Hillsdale, NJ.
He is survived by his wife, Miriam Kraemer Gray of Westwood; daughter Alyssa and her spouse, Robin Riback of Woodside, NY, daughter Ann of Manhattan, a son, Michael and his wife, Stephanie; four grandchildren, Erica, Skylar, Derrick and Jake of HoHoKus; one sister, Lois Shapiro of Florida. He is predeceased by his sister Ruth Gray, brother Gary Gray, father Max Gray and mother Anna Gennarelli Gray. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob loved his family and his country and never missed a July 4th parade with his grandchildren. He was a staple at many local concerts, lectures and at his grandchildren's school performances and sporting events. He particularly enjoyed the HoHoKus School Concerts and HoHoKus Baseball games. He enjoyed chatting about the old times in Paterson, NJ, and reminiscing about life in Paterson in the "good old days". Bob would tell stories of growing up during the Great Depression and his experiences during his time of service in Germany. He loved reminding his family how he could go to a game at the Polo Grounds for $0.05 when he was a kid.
Services will be held on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Robert Schoem Menorah Chapel (150 NJ 4E, Paramus) followed by interment at Cedar Park Cemetery (Forest Avenue, Paramus.) Shiva will be observed at the family home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the VA Home in Paramus, Rabbi Andre Ungar Scholarship Committee at Temple Emanuel, (87 Overlook Drive, Woodcliff Lake, NJ) or to the Jewish Historical Society of North Jersey, (17-10 River road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410).