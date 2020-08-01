1/1
Robert M. Hacking
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert M. Hacking

Robert M. Hacking died peacefully at Hospice of the Piedmont Acute Care Center in Charlottesville, VA, on July 24, 2020, having fought with courage and grace an 8-year battle with prostate cancer. He was born in Geneva, New York in 1938, and grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth L. Hacking; his beloved son, Rixson Bartley Hacking and wife Danielle grandchildren, Riley Noella, Charley Anne and Owen Robert Hacking; and sisters, Janet H. Roeder and Judith H. Niblette.

Mr. Hacking received a B.A. from Norwich University and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law. He was a Senior Partner at Parker, Coulter, Daley & White before co-founding McDonough, Hacking & Lavoie, law firms in Boston, MA. He served as President of the Planning Board and the Historical Society in Boxford, MA.

In retirement, he and his wife moved to Cataumet, MA. on Cape Cod and then to Charlottesville, Va. In his younger years, he loved skiing, rock climbing and tennis. Later he turned to sailing, fly fishing and upland bird hunting.

Donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, Va. 22901 The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University, or Legal Aid Society, 1000 Preston Ave B, Charlottesville, Va. 22903.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Wood - Charlottesville
201 N. First Street
Charlottesville, VA 22902
434-296-6148
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill & Wood - Charlottesville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved