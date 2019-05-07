Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert M. Moskalski Obituary
Robert M. Moskalski

Haskell - Robert M. Moskalski, 87, passed away May 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Richmond, VA to Joseph and Eva (Scibba) Moskalski, he resided in Haskell, NJ for the past sixty eight years and worked as a mason prior to retiring. Beloved husband of Joan (Redner) Moskalski, loving father of Michael Moskalski and his wife Donna of Crozet, VA, Debra Furnari and her husband Gerald of PA and Wanda Sachse of Wanaque. Adored grandfather of six and great grandfather of two, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two sons Robert and Walter. Visitation Saturday May 11, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale, with moments of reflection at 8:30 pm. Final disposition is private. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
