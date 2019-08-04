Resources
Robert M. Westerdahl

Robert M. Westerdahl In Memoriam
Robert M. Westerdahl

11/14/1935 - 8/4/2015

It's been said that "to live in the hearts of those we love, is to never to die."

No words ring more true when thinking of you. To some you were Dad, some Bob, others Papa, or even PopPop - but to all who knew you, you were (and will always remain) unforgettable. It's been four years since we've heard your powerful voice sing at church and talk all things golf-related, and it'll be forever that we wish we could do it all over again. To the man who dedicated his life to his family, to our biggest cheerleader, and to the one who always showed up in the front row - in our hearts you will live forever. We love and miss

you every single day, and we hope we've

made you proud.
