Robert Maurer
Hawthorne - Robert Maurer, age 75 of Hawthorne died suddenly on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. Robert was born in Hoboken and resided in Piscataway for several years before moving to Hawthorne in 2008. Prior to his retirement, he was an HVAC Manager with Aaron & Company, an HVAC and plumbing supply distributor, in Piscataway. Robert was a member of the New Apostolic Church, Paramus and was stationed in Korea while he served in the US Army. Surviving is Robert's loving companion, Madeline Jo Loeffler of Parsippany and his broken-hearted children; James Robert Maurer of Framingham, MA, Michele Max and her husband, Kevin of Wyckoff, Kristen Bang and her husband, Nhan of Boston, MA. Also left to carry on their Grandfather's legacy are his four grandchildren; Kylie, Hayley and Emily Max and Julian Maurer. He will be dearly missed by his children's grandmother, Bernice Weibrecht of Saddle Brook and his two nephews; John and Richard Maurer. Robert was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Chernak-Maurer in 2018. He will always be remembered for having a smile on his face and striking up a conversation with anyone. Robert touched countless individuals with his outgoing personality often seen at Wyckoff sporting events, school concerts, after-school pick-up for his grandchildren or simply meeting you in the supermarket. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Memorial Service will follow at 5 pm at New Apostolic Church, 286 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. As an expression of sympathy and to honor the memory of Robert's daughter-in-law, Stephanie Chernak-Maurer, donations may be made to METAvivor, 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401, www.metavivor.org/survivor.