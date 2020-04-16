|
|
Robert McCluskie
Allendale - Robert W. McCluskie, age 91 of Allendale, NJ died on April 15, 2020. Born and raised in Altoona, PA, Bob ultimately resided in Allendale, NJ for 50 years. He was a graduate of Altoona High School and The University of Chicago and served in the US Army as a communications specialist in the Korean War. Bob began his career with Western Union Telegraph Company as a teenager working for his uncle's local office and after graduation from college accepted a position in their corporate ranks. He worked for Western Union for over 50 years and retired as the Director of Marketing. After retirement, he served as Secretary of the Western Union Retirement Association. He was an active member of his community serving as a Councilman in Roselle, NJ, served on the water board of Allendale, as a softball coach for his daughters' teams, a member of the Holiday Observers, and a member of Activities Unlimited in Wyckoff. He stayed active in retirement as an anti-smoking advocate volunteer for the . He was an avid tennis player, gardener and hiker, leading hiking groups in and around Bergen County. He travelled the world into his late-80s on hiking expeditions and managed to get in trouble in most every country because he was too impatient to follow the day's itinerary. He enjoyed lunches with his tennis buddies and fellow Western Union retirees and never shied away from an argument about politics and why his view was the only right one. He was married to Corinne (Freeman) for over fifty years and until her death in 2012. He is survived and will be missed and remembered by his four children and their spouses, Robert (and Carolee Rand) of Bethesda, MD, Tair (and Dave Seprish) of Midland Park, NJ, Jennifer (and Ed Stevenson) of Ridgewood, NJ and Carrey (and Mike Cornell) of Glen Rock, NJ, and his six beloved grandchildren, Leah, Margot, Emily, Colette, Tess and Wyatt.