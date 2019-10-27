Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McKenna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert McKenna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert McKenna Obituary
Robert J. McKenna, 82, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Wayne, NJ. Born in The Bronx, New York, he has lived in Ringwood, NJ for the last 52 years. He was a member of Saint Catherine of Bologna Parish and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Joan McKenna (Grafer), his daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and John Harris of Wanaque, and two grandchildren, Kathryn Mary Harris of Wanaque and Jennifer Harris of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, John McKenna, of Wantage, and his brother- and sister-in-law, Don Grafer and Susan Koski-Grafer of Ocean Pines, Maryland.

Bob was a vibrant and active man his entire life, until a relatively brief illness took his light from us, much too soon.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Bologna Parish, 112 Erskine Rd, Ringwood, NJ.

Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now