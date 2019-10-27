|
|
Robert J. McKenna, 82, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Wayne, NJ. Born in The Bronx, New York, he has lived in Ringwood, NJ for the last 52 years. He was a member of Saint Catherine of Bologna Parish and a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Joan McKenna (Grafer), his daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and John Harris of Wanaque, and two grandchildren, Kathryn Mary Harris of Wanaque and Jennifer Harris of Dallas, Texas. He is also survived by his brother, John McKenna, of Wantage, and his brother- and sister-in-law, Don Grafer and Susan Koski-Grafer of Ocean Pines, Maryland.
Bob was a vibrant and active man his entire life, until a relatively brief illness took his light from us, much too soon.
The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday from 3-7 pm at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Bologna Parish, 112 Erskine Rd, Ringwood, NJ.
Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, 980 Huron Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.