Robert Mechan
Paramus - Robert Mechan, of Paramus, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Born in Hackensack, he lived in Paramus for 32 years. Prior to retiring, Robert was a police officer for the City of Hackensack for 25 years. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. He was a member of the Hackensack PBA Local # 9. Beloved husband for 61 years of Julia (nee Hill). Devoted father of Christine Davis and her husband Gregory of Oakland, Julia Luppino and her husband Philip of Wyckoff, Karyn Mechan of Paramus, and Robert J. Mechan and his wife Patricia of Maywood. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Danielle, Philip Jr., Lucas, Olivia, Matthew, Stephen, Andrew and Jonathan. Dearest brother of the late Harry Mechan and Margaret Lattanzio. Prayer service on Tuesday, May 14th, at 11:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack with interment following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to the NJ State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, 137 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ 07512. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com