Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mechan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Mechan


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Mechan Obituary
Robert Mechan

Paramus - Robert Mechan, of Paramus, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the age of 81 years. Born in Hackensack, he lived in Paramus for 32 years. Prior to retiring, Robert was a police officer for the City of Hackensack for 25 years. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. He was a member of the Hackensack PBA Local # 9. Beloved husband for 61 years of Julia (nee Hill). Devoted father of Christine Davis and her husband Gregory of Oakland, Julia Luppino and her husband Philip of Wyckoff, Karyn Mechan of Paramus, and Robert J. Mechan and his wife Patricia of Maywood. Cherished grandfather of Nicole, Danielle, Philip Jr., Lucas, Olivia, Matthew, Stephen, Andrew and Jonathan. Dearest brother of the late Harry Mechan and Margaret Lattanzio. Prayer service on Tuesday, May 14th, at 11:00 AM at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack with interment following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 - 8 PM. The family prefers that you honor his memory with a memorial donation to the NJ State Organization of Cystic Fibrosis, 137 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ 07512. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now