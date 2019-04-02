Services
Ship Bottom - Robert Michael Elasik, 88, of Ship Bottom, died on Saturday March 30th, 2019. Born in Passaic, he's been a resident of Ship Bottom for many years. He was a glazier for Union Local #1009 in Springfield, N.J. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Beloved husband of Olga (nee Humenik), loving father of Debra Chong, Cheryl Stanczak & Robin Scinto, dear brother of Ronald, proud grandfather of 5.

Funeral Thursday 9:30 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Liturgy 10:30 a.m. Three Saints Russian Orthodox Church, Garfield. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m.
