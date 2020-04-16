|
Robert Michael Garber
Fort Lee - Robert Michael Garber, 71 of Fort Lee, NJ died on April 10, 2020 from COVID 19. Beloved brother of Dr. Victor Garber (Joan), his sisters Gloria Feldman (Stanley), Rochelle Hoffman (Peter), his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and their spouses, great-nephews, his friends and godchild. Michael was the youngest of four, born on Staten Island, NY to his loving and devoted late parents, Florence and Max Garber. Michael was a fixture in Closter, NJ for many years as head of security at Kmart and he went on to work in the pharmaceutical industry. Michael was working as an essential worker during the pandemic until the business closed due to the Corona virus infection. Michael's passion and devotion were his family and friends. He loved to bake and share his fresh cheesecakes and cookies and make homemade pastrami for the Chanukah family celebration. He took pride in his hobbies gifting his rock fossils, quartz and crystals from his collection. His adoring helpful nature and love are terribly missed but will never be forgotten. Michael will be interred at a private ceremony of only immediate family at the Cedar Park and Beth El Cemeteries on April 17, 2020 (delay caused by the COVID 19 pandemic). Any contributions in his honor and memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org or the . Memorial services by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel in Paramus, NJ. May Michael Garber's z"l soul be bound in the bond of life-eternal and his memory serve as a blessing.