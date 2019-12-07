|
|
Robert "Bob" Monges
Closter - (Henry) Robert "Bob" Monges, born June 26, 1924 in Trieste, Italy, died at home in Closter after a brief illness on December 4, 2019, at the age of 95, with loving family at his side. Predeceased by his parents Richard G. and Fernande Monges, and his brother René. He is survived by wife Peggy and their daughter Amanda, and by his daughter Katharine Monges. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, and their children. Raised in Tenafly, Robert served his country in WWII in the Army Air Force Band and in the Philippines. He graduated from NYU and worked in advertising before starting his own exhibit company. A member of the Restored Rusty Relics car club, he loved restoring cars, including a classic Jaguar. Robert loved animals, and never had a mean word to say about anyone. His kind and gentle demeanor will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Moritz Funeral Home, 201-768-4200. In lieu of flowers, donations to CLAWS and to rebuild his friend's school (fundly.com/rescue-nangina-primary-school) are appreciated.