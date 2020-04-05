|
Robert Mulholland
Lakewood - Mulholland, Robert age 89, of Lakewood NJ (formerly of Bogota NJ), passed away on April 3, 2020. Robert is predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, daughter Kathleen Singley and brother Joseph. Devoted father of Kevin, Michael, Patrick and Mary Barone. Loving father-in-law of Nanci, Brian, Jeanmarie and Paul. Cherished grandfather of Ryan, Shannon, Brian, Steven, Sean, Ian, Shane, Meghan, Eamonn, Declan, Teresa, Paul and great grandchildren Kelton, Brodie, Hunter, Skyler and Bradley. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Ireland and Australia. He will be sorely missed by his extensive family and many friends.
Robert was born in West New York, NJ. He worked for the U.S. Treasury Department as a Sky Marshall and U.S. Customs Inspector. Robert was a Veteran, serving with the U.S. Navy.
A private service will be held for the family followed by a Memorial Mass at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his wife's memory to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. For further information and to view Robert's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com.