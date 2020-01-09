Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis R. C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Hackensack - Robert N. Podimani, of Hackensack, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Born in Santa Croce Camerina, Italy, he came to this country in 1968. He owned Robert's Haircutters of Allendale. Robert was member and President of the San Giuseppe Santa Croce Camerina Society of Hawthorne. He also was a member of the New Jersey American Barber's Association. Beloved husband for 51 years of Josephine (nee Recca). Devoted father of Lucy Merli and her husband Robert and Sherry Brancato and her husband John. Cherished grandfather of Robert, Jason, Sam, Ava, Mia, and John. Dearest brother of Giuseppe, Giovanni, Guglielmo, and Filippo. The funeral on Monday, January 13th, at 8;45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with entombment following at Hackensack Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4 - 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
