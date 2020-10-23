Robert Nestman



Pompton Plains - Robert Nestman, 90, of Pompton Plains, passed away on October 19, 2020.



Robert was a proud US Army veteran and was a resident of Old Tappan for over 60 years before moving to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose family meant everything to him. He loved the lake life, manhattans, and sharing a good cigar.



Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (nee Miles); his children, Rich (Ann), Diane Mezejewski (Ted), Carl (Lorraine), Ken (Gerianne), Paul (Mark Lillis), and Bill; his sister, Elke; his grandchildren, Michael (Sally), Keith (Tracy), Colleen, Daniel, Mark, Andrea, Carolyn, Rachel (Joshua), Alex, and Ava; his great grandchildren, Gianna and Stella; his nephew, Walter; and niece, Wendy. He was predeceased by his mother, Christine Staffhorst, and by his grandson, Brian Mezejewski.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 106 Orangeburg Road, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 would be greatly appreciated by his family.



Private services have been arranged.









