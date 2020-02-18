Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Woodland Avenue
Montvale, NJ
Robert O. Ludwig Obituary
Robert O. Ludwig

Park Ridge - Robert O. Ludwig a resident of Park Ridge, NJ for 69 years, passed away at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 93.

Beloved husband of Idella (nee Heath) for 69 years.

Devoted father of Robert A. Ludwig and his wife Jo-Ann, David H. Ludwig and his wife Donna, Gail I. Glasner and her husband Donald, Leslie C. Walker and her husband David and Peter J. Ludwig and his wife Judith.

Cherished grandfather of Lisa Dunn, Cheryl Pascale, Garrett Ludwig, Dustin and Alexandra Glasner, David, Matthew and Thomas Walker.

Great-grandfather of Molly, Nora, Naomi and Noah.

Predeceased by parents Charles and Alice Ludwig and sister Lenore French.

Before retiring, Bob worked for AT&T for 42 years. He was a member of Fulton Friendship Masonic Lodge, was active in Boy Scout Troop 80 and PKRG-TV all in Park Ridge. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Montvale for 69 years, and a United States Navy veteran of WWII.

Memorial Service 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Woodland Avenue, Montvale, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Robert O. Ludwig to , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, stjude.org

Arrangements by Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc. Park Ridge, NJ rsfhi.com
