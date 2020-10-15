1/
Robert Oostdyk
Robert Oostdyk

West Milford - Robert H. Oostdyk, 84, on October 13, 2020 of Pompton Plains, NJ. Born in Teaneck, NJ, Bob had lived in Pompton Plains before recently moving to West Milford. Following his career with Nabisco, he was a self-employed CPA and Financial Planner. He was a member of the The Chapel (Lincoln Park), and over the years was very active in various activities of the church.

Bob was the beloved husband of Alice (Vander Plaat) Oostdyk. Devoted father of Robert Oostdyk and his wife Rhonda of Pompton Plains, NJ, Timothy Oostdyk and his wife Sheila of Lititz, PA and David Oostdyk of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Loving grandfather of Luke, Alyson, Pauline, Dylan and Jessica.

A memorial service will be held at The Chapel, 264 Jacksonville Road, Lincoln Park, NJ on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00PM

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to The Chapel, 264 Jacksonville Road, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 or to Compassionate International, www.compassionate.com

Arrangements were held by Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road Franklin Lakes, NJ ( www.vpmemorial.com )




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
The Chapel
