Services
Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home
692 Us Route 6
Mahopac, NY 10541
845-621-1992
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph J. Smith Funeral Home
692 Us Route 6
Mahopac, NY 10541
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Osmak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Osmak


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Osmak Obituary
Robert Osmak

Clifton - Robert Stephan Osmak, a longtime resident of Clifton, NJ, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. in Pleasantville, NY. He was born December 10, 1953 to the late Stephan and Ann Osmak. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn, loving father of Alexandra and dear brother of Eugene. Robert was a Professor of Microbiology at Columbia University and also a graduate of NYU Law School. He also was an alumnus of the University Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Joseph J Smith Funeral Home, 692 US - 6, Mahopac, NY 10541 from 5pm-9pm. (845) 621-1992.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now