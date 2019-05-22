|
Robert Osmak
Clifton - Robert Stephan Osmak, a longtime resident of Clifton, NJ, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. in Pleasantville, NY. He was born December 10, 1953 to the late Stephan and Ann Osmak. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn, loving father of Alexandra and dear brother of Eugene. Robert was a Professor of Microbiology at Columbia University and also a graduate of NYU Law School. He also was an alumnus of the University Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Joseph J Smith Funeral Home, 692 US - 6, Mahopac, NY 10541 from 5pm-9pm. (845) 621-1992.