Robert Ozga
Clifton/Ocean Twp. - Robert Ozga, 81, of Clifton and Ocean Township passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 20, 2020. Born in Passaic, he lived in Garfield before moving to Clifton over 50 years ago. A chemical operator for Hoffmann-LaRoche in Nutley for many years, Bob served in the Army National Guard and was a member of the Athenia Veterans Post, Clifton. Bob enjoyed spending time with his loving wife Beverly of 58 years at their shore home in Monmouth County, NJ. He also was an avid sports fan, history buff and spent many hours doing his crossword puzzles. He will be deeply missed by his devoted daughter Lynne and her husband Frank and his Cherished granddaughter Marysa Krause whom he adored and loved spending time with. Dear brother of Jacqueline Walsh and dear godfather to Joyce Reynolds, Chris Walsh and Stacey Christiano. Bob will be missed by many great friends and family that loved him dearly.
Cremation was private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, NJ. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org
or the Clifton Animal Shelter, www.CliftonAnimalShelter.com
