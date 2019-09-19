|
Robert P. Cibelli
Barnegat - Robert P. Cibelli, 84, of Barnegat passed peacefully September 17, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY he is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, J. Elner (McClintock) Cibelli; three loving children, Clifford Cibelli (Debbie), Donna Peterson (Scott), Karen Cibelli (Duncan Davidson and son Cameron); two cherished granddaughters, Danielle (Laura) and Lauren; devoted sister, Lena Knowles as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 to 7 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. A Memorial Mass will be offered 10 AM Saturday at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat. (www.BarnegatFH.com)