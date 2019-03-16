Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Valley RC Church
630 Valley Rd
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Wayne - Robert P. Fiordalisi, age 74, of Wayne passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019.

Robert was raised and lived in Leonia before moving to Wayne 34 years ago. Robert earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University. He worked as an Electrical Engineer and Technical Sales Engineer for various companies including Western Electric, Kent Process Control, and Foley Equipment Inc. His career spanned more than forty years before retiring in 2007. He enjoyed traveling, music, dancing, had a great love for animals and cherished his pet cat, Sammy. Bob's greatest passion though was for his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. He and his wife Susan cherished thirty four years of marriage together. Bob touched the lives of many people and will be missed by all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife Susan (nee Kraft) of Wayne, his daughter Jaclyn Urban and her husband Kevin of Clifton, his sister Linda McShane and her husband Patrick of River Edge, and two grandchildren; Jack Alfred Urban and Evelyn Ann Urban.

Friends may visit with the family from 2-6PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Rd, Wayne. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18 at 9:30AM at the funeral home then to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, 630 Valley Rd, Wayne where at 10:30am a funeral mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes.

Those wishing to make donations in Bob's name are asked to consider Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or Wayne Animal Shelter 201 Pompton Plains Cross Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470.

