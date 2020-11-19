1/
Robert P. Watters
Haskell - Watters, Robert P. age 56 passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020. He was born in Paterson and lived in Prospect Park before moving to Haskell. He was a Police Dispatcher for North Haledon Police Department for twenty four years. Beloved husband of the late Laura (Piazza) Watters, loving father of Robert Watters Jr. and Grace Watters both of Haskell. Dear son of Wilhelmina (Albrecht) Watters and the late Harold Watters. Brother of John Watters of Andover, Harold Watters of Nutley, Karen Cifrodella of Ozark, Missouri, Patricia Walsh of Dover and Susan Moor of Wantage. Visiting at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3-7pm with a 6:30pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a go fund me account has been created to help the children during these difficult times. gofundme.com/f/robert-watters.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
NOV
20
Service
06:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
