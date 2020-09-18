Robert Patrick Kelly
Scottsdale - Robert Patrick Kelly, of Scottsdale, AZ, passed away April 19, 2020, six weeks shy of his 68th birthday, after a four-year struggle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Parkinson's disease. Born May 31, 1952 and raised in the wonderful town of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, Rob was the fourth of Paul and Millie Kelly's six children. There was never a more curious child born than Robert! Growing up, his constant questions and "why's" were fodder for many a funny Kelly story, but it led Rob on a life of curiosity, discovery and seeing the world in a different light. Rob didn't just want to know what time it was, he wanted to know how the clock was built! He never met a critter he didn't want to bring home - from chipmunks, squirrels, lizards, snakes and turtles to the screech owl that kept half the neighborhood awake, as Rob housed him out on our screened-in porch! He was an avid bird watcher and had a lifelong interest in the outdoors and animals of all kind.
After high school and some college, Rob enlisted and proudly served in the United States Air Force, becoming a registered surgical nurse. After discharging, he relocated to Phoenix to be near family and continued in the nursing field for thirty-plus years, establishing himself as a top rated, doctor-requested RNFA (registered nurse first assistant) at Scottsdale Osborn and Scottsdale Shea Hospitals. Rob went to night school to earn his MBA and started his own nursing company, Arcadia First Assist, Inc. Rob was really in his element and loved working in the operating room. He also traveled to Nicaragua, volunteering his assistance with the Doctors Without Borders
organization. As a testament to his determination which would later help carry him through his cancer treatments, Rob completed several Ironman triathlons including the grueling Escape From Alcatraz in 2011. We referred to him as "shark bait" for a while after that one! We loved him dearly and he will be greatly missed.
Rob is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Scott of Phoenix, AZ; siblings Paul (Lynn) of Portland, OR; Janice of Martinez, CA; David of Valona, GA; Michael (Janis) of Overgaard, AZ and Christine (Brad Herseth) of Mesa, AZ; former spouse Louise Ostrowski of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long childhood friends.
Rob was predeceased by his parents, and as a veteran like his father, Rob will have the honor of being interred near them at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek, AZ, with a memorial service for the immediate family. Online condolences may be left at legacy.com/obituaries/azcentral/
.