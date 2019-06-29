Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Rd.
Westwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
Hillsdale - PERINI, Robert, 92, of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 27th, 2019. Robert is survived by his loving wife Mary (nee Mattiace); his children David and his wife Rosanna, Greg and his wife Rachele, Stephen and his wife Samantha and Robert and his wife Jennifer; his grandchildren Carly, Tiana, Jillian, Luciano, Nikko, Dominique, Serena, Stephen, Jake and Emma as well as his siblings and their families. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Monday, July 1st from 4-8PM. A Mass celebrating Robert's life and faith will be held at St. John The Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale, NJ on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10AM with private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to , Stjude.org/Donate. Becker-Funeralhome.com
