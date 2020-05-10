Robert Peterson
Riverdale - Robert Peterson of Riverdale unexpectedly passed away May 5, 2020.
Robert was born in Jamaica Queens NY, raised in Clifton NJ and has resided in Riverdale NJ for the past 35 years. He graduated Don Bosco Tech in Paterson in 1972 and later attended NJIT. Robert was hard-working and dedicated to his 37 year career as National Sales Manager at Ramco Equipment Corporation in Hillside NJ.
While still in high school, Robert met the love of his life Linda. They married in 1978 and were best friends and soul mates. They loved spending time with each other and shared their love with family and friends. Robert was a devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend.
Robert enjoyed competitive sports, especially baseball, basketball, and golf. He loved his yard and was an avid vegetable gardener. He was always quick to share the fruits of his labor with everyone.
Some of Robert's most memorable times were his Christmas Eve birthday parties and his backyard summer parties. He would always captivate the crowd with his storytelling and jokes; making sure everyone was having a good time and laughing. He was truly loved by his family and friends and was a very generous, caring and thoughtful man.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife Linda (nee Swanson); his sisters Margaret Kaiser and her husband Donald "Don", Jean Kelly and her husband Daniel, and Kathleen Peterson; his in-laws James and Julia Swanson, John and Patricia Swanson, Richard and Kathy Swanson, Gerald and Linda Swanson, Nancy and Richard Thompson. Robert is lovingly survived by his 21 nieces and nephews and 31 great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers Robert's family asks that donations go to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory.
Services will be held privately. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 10 to May 12, 2020.