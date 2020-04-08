|
Robert "Bob" Phillip Benner
Robert "Bob" Phillip Benner of Wood-Ridge passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the age of 78.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda (née DiMitrio) Benner; Daughters: Karen (Joe) Michalski of Westminster, Colorado and Rachael (Michael) Mura of Wyckoff, New Jersey. Bob had four cherished granddaughters: Jacqueline and Juliet Michalski and Daphne and Brooke Mura. Bob is also survived by his sister, Linda Benner of Mt. Arlington and nephews Don (Cindy) Stasion of Wanaque and Robert (Christina) Stasion of Wood-Ridge.
Born in Jersey City in 1941, in the midst of World War II, Bob was a patriotic American to his core. He very proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a crew member aboard the USS Pandemus and later on the USS Lawrence, which was one of many to be part of the naval blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his time in the navy Bob learned his trade of being an electrician. Post discharge, he became a dedicated member of IBEW Local Union 164 which continued over the next 35 years. After his retirement, Bob worked with the Bergen County Parks Department until 2016. Bob was funny, hardworking and kind. He was jokingly called "Bob the Builder," because he could fix anything. He read the newspaper daily and liked to share his opinion on current events. Bob would do anything for his family, especially his wife Linda with whom he was inseparable. Bob instilled a love of the ocean and the Jersey shore into his daughters where they went every summer on vacation, mirroring his own childhood.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Hanna Benner and his sister, Dolores Stasion.
Services will be private. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com