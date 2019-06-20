|
|
Robert "Bob" Poliseo
Rochelle Park - Robert "Bob", 66, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Before retiring, Bob owned BP1 Video Inc., New York, NY.
Cherished husband of 26 years to Susan Fecht. Loving father of Luke Poliseo of Rochelle Park, NJ. Dear brother of Richard Poliseo and his wife Caryn of Port Washington, NY and Ronald Poliseo of West Palm Beach, FL. Beloved uncle of, Jennifer and Nicole Poliseo. Predeceased by his parents, the late Richard Poliseo and the late Margaret Poliseo (nee Zalowsky) .
Bob was always videoing events for friends and family and then turning them into memorable video productions. He was also an avid skier having skied through out the US, Canada and Europe. When not skiing he could be found building and maintaining his country get away in Upstate New York.
Family will receive friends on Friday June 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday June 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com