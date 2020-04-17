Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
1950 - 2020
Lyndhurst - Puleo, Robert, 70, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Lyndhurst and has been a resident of Clifton for the past 42 years. He proudly served in the 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from 1969 - 1971, receiving the Purple Heart thereafter. He was a truck driver for Veolia in Paterson before retiring in 2012. He loved his trips to Aruba, camping, fishing and being with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Rose Puleo (nee Gambino). He is survived by his beloved wife, Irene Puleo (nee McWilliams), by his sons Robert Jr., Daniel, William and his wife, Kathryn and Steven Puleo. He is also survived by his brother, Raymond and his wife, Joann, by his sister, Linda La Cava and by his beloved dog, Eddie.

Private Burial arranged under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ. Donations may be made in his memory to MSK Montvale (mskcc.org) or the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org). Please express condolences to Robert's family by using our Tribute Wall on our website at nazarememorialhome.com
