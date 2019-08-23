Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert R. Carey


1940 - 2019
Robert R. Carey

Wayne - Robert R. Carey, age 79, passed away on August 20, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Robert was a resident of Wayne for over 30 years.

He married Sheila (Lehrhaupt) Jacobs and the couple enjoyed 33 years of marriage before her passing in 2018. Robert worked in the academic finance industry, spending most of his career at the UN International School in NYC. In his spare time, he loved to travel the world and spend time with his family, especially at his home in Barnegat. He cherished his time spent by the ocean and could often be found snorkeling and scuba diving.

Robert is survived by his children, Christine Rose and her husband Jim, Doreen Sanders, Kevin Carey, Sean Carey and his wife Cynthia, Marcy Kocen and her husband Brad, and Sharon Jacobs and her husband Mike Chalfin; and his grandchildren, Jamie Rose, Ryan and Travis Sanders, Luke Carey, Nicholas, Spencer, Walker, and Benjamin Carey, Jesse and Valerie Little, and Sophie and Max Chalfin-Jacobs.

Visiting hours will be held from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Monday, August 26th at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. www.scanlanfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory to Alzheimer's NJ or the NJ Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.
