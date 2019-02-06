Services
Robert R. Frymark

Maywood, NJ - Robert R. Frymark, 73, passed away on Monday, Feb 4,2019 of Maywood,NJ. Robert was a professional musician that played with Ronnie and the Satelites, enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He worked at Herff Jones in Rhode Island, Krements in Newark and the last 32 years in Management and research development for the Hess Family. Beloved husband of Ana Marie (nee Lopez) Frymark for 13 years. Loving father of Eric Frymark, Nicolas Frymark, and Heather Frymark - Viera. Cherished grandfather to 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Friday, Feb 8,2019. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood,NJ at 9:30am. Cremation Private. Visiting Thursday 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Visit Trinkafaustini.com for Driving Direction/Online Condolences.
