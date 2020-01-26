|
|
Robert R. Trojanowski
Hawthorne - Robert R. Trojanowski, 54, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born and raised in Warsaw, Poland he immigrated to the United States in 1989 settling in Hawthorne 22 years ago. He was a parishioner at Holy Rosary RC Church in Passaic. He was the owner/operator of Meadowlands Catering in Hawthorne for 25 years and was a transporter for Fresh Direct in Hackensack for the past 3 years.
Beloved husband of Eva (Olszewska) Trojanowski. Loving and devoted father of Jessica Giangrande and husband Steven and Conrad Trojanowski. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Giangrande. Adored son of Janina (Kozlowska) Trojanowski and the late Roman Trojanowski. Caring brother of Dariusz Trojanowski. He is also survived by his loving nephews Dawid and Maciek Trojanowski
The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 1-4 PM with a 3:30 PM service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410., 201-797-3500. For additional information please visit
www.vpfairlawn.com