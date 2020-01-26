Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Trojanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Trojanowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Trojanowski Obituary
Robert R. Trojanowski

Hawthorne - Robert R. Trojanowski, 54, of Hawthorne, NJ passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born and raised in Warsaw, Poland he immigrated to the United States in 1989 settling in Hawthorne 22 years ago. He was a parishioner at Holy Rosary RC Church in Passaic. He was the owner/operator of Meadowlands Catering in Hawthorne for 25 years and was a transporter for Fresh Direct in Hackensack for the past 3 years.

Beloved husband of Eva (Olszewska) Trojanowski. Loving and devoted father of Jessica Giangrande and husband Steven and Conrad Trojanowski. Cherished grandfather of Matthew Giangrande. Adored son of Janina (Kozlowska) Trojanowski and the late Roman Trojanowski. Caring brother of Dariusz Trojanowski. He is also survived by his loving nephews Dawid and Maciek Trojanowski

The family will receive relatives and friends for memorial visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 1-4 PM with a 3:30 PM service at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410., 201-797-3500. For additional information please visit

www.vpfairlawn.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -