Wyckoff - Robert Randall, 93, of Wyckoff, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa before moving to Wyckoff 44 years ago. Robert was a telephone technician for New Jersey Bell for 38 years until he retired. His lifetime passion was antique automobile restoration. He was a long time member of the Restored Rusty Relics Antique Auto Club, and loved his Chevy trucks and antique Fords. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dolores, his daughters Kathleen Randall and her husband Robert Goodwin of Highland Park, NJ and Lois Randall and her husband Kim Knight of Mount Pleasant, SC, and 5 grandchildren Evan, Hali, Quinn, William, and Emily. The family will receive friends from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Saturday, August 31 at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 12:00pm on Saturday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's memory can be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.