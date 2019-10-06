Services
Robert Raymond Eelen Obituary
Manahawkin - Robert Raymond Eelen, age 83, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Born in Paterson, NJ, he lived in Bloomingdale, NJ prior to Manahawkin where he resided since 1997. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed Electrical Contractor. He also held a New Jersey State Subcode Electrical Inspector license. Robert was a Mason with the Silentia Masonic Lodge #168, Butler, NJ, a member of the American Legion, Post #0162, Deerfield, FL, and a member of the Elks, Lodge #1895, in Pompton Lakes, NJ. He also proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Edna E. Glasser Eelen, his two sons, Robert Ray Eelen, and Ronald Chris Eelen, and his three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Zach and Cassandra Eelen.

At the convenience of the family, all services are private. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ, is in charge of the arrangements.
