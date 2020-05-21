Robert Raymond Scanlon
Leonia - Scanlon, Robert Raymond, "Bob" age 72, of Fairfax, CA, formerly a resident of Leonia, NJ passed peacefully on Saturday May 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Devoted son of Marie V. Scanlon (nee: Pully) and the late John R. Scanlon. Beloved father of the late Rosemary Scanlon. Cherished brother of Eileen Walton, Nancy Talarico, Elizabeth Scanlon and James Scanlon. Loving uncle to Kimberly, Marie, Emily, Sean & Cate. Adored great uncle to Ryan, Aiden, Alexa & Evan.
A graduate of Leonia high school, Robert attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC majoring in art. Eventually he moved to Northern California where he has lived for the past 30 plus years. Before retiring he was the Manager and Personal Trainer for the YMCA in San Rafael, CA. Robert embraced every aspect of the California lifestyle, from the organic Farmer's Market to the beauty of the great outdoors. Robert was an accomplished runner racing in several marathons on the east coast including the New York City Marathon. His passion for running continued throughout his life earning him the status of Ultra Marathon runner. His many trail runs included the Point Reyes 50K Endurance Run, Quadruple Dipsea American River 50 miler run and the Marin Headlands 100K run to name a few.
Robert was truly one of a kind, loved by all who knew him. He cherished his family and friends. Our beloved son, brother and friend will be greatly missed.
Current funeral services will be private. The family will be planning a life celebration for Robert when current gathering restrictions have been lifted. For updates call (201) 944-0100 or visit www.frankpatti.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 21 to May 22, 2020.