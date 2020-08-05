Robert Reese
Oradell - Robert Reese, 55, of Oradell, NJ, and formerly of Harrington Park, NJ, passed peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of Kelly and father of Trevor and Curtis. He was a loving son predeceased by his mother Dorothy Reese and survived by his father Harlin Reese and Betty Johnson.
Dear brother to Barbara and Ronald Radomski, Deborah and the late Peter Vanzo, Laurie and Dr. Jeffrey Mason. Cherished son-in-law of Richard and Grace Bohan Sr, brother-in-law of Kristine and her husband Will Corcoran and Richard and his wife Sarah Bohan Jr. Most devoted uncle to Christopher and his wife Danielle Radomski and their children Riley and Brent, Kevin and his wife Jordan Vanzo, Dr. Sharon Radomski and her husband Chance Bradley, Cheryl Vanzo and her husband Tim Straut and their son Kyle, Ryan Mason, Kenneth Mason, Elijah Bohan, and Evelyn Bohan.
Although Robert will be extremely missed, he is at peace and back in the loving arms of God. The funeral is private and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert to Church of the Savior-Lutheran, 643 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652. For more information and to view Robert's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com