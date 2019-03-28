|
|
Robert Rettberg
Park Ridge - Robert (Bob) Rettberg passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Queens, NY and worked for many years at Mercedes Benz in Park Ridge, NJ before his retirement in 2001. A lover of nature, he fulfilled his dream of building a home in the woods and spent 12 happy years as a member of the Hemlock Farms community in Lords Valley, PA. After illness required additional care, he moved back to NJ and spent the last 4 years in Wayne, NJ. Bob is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Mark), Ellen (Dave) and Linda (Thomas), six grandchildren and his brother John (Terry).
Bob's remains will be donated to Rutgers Medical School. Bob was a lover of nature and history. If you wish to make a donation in his memory, the National Wildlife Foundation, Hemlock Farms Conservancy, and Gettysburg Foundation were some organizations important to him.