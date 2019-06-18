|
|
Robert Robles
River Vale - Robert "Bob" Robles, 85, of River Vale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June, 16th 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Marie. Devoted father of Ali and husband Scott Tomaszewski, and Woody Robles, predeceased by Kim Marie and Bobby. Dear brother of Marc Robles and Alice Murphy. Loving grandfather of Nicole and husband Chris Gray, Alexa and husband Will Cornier, Anna Robles, and Ava Robles. Born in Manhattan, NY, he lived in River Vale for 53 years. Bob was a diesel mechanic with NJ Transit, and was a lifetime member of the River Vale Volunteer Fire Department. He served his country in the Army. He was a member of St. Pius X R.C. Church, served as a Eucharist Minister, and was active in Cursillo. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 18th from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Bob's life and faith will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at St. Pius X R.C Church, Old Tappan, NJ at 10AM. The interment will follow at Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery, Tappan, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his name. Becker-funeralhome.com