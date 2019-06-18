Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X R.C Church
Old Tappan, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Robles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Robles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Robles Obituary
Robert Robles

River Vale - Robert "Bob" Robles, 85, of River Vale, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June, 16th 2019. Beloved husband of Joan Marie. Devoted father of Ali and husband Scott Tomaszewski, and Woody Robles, predeceased by Kim Marie and Bobby. Dear brother of Marc Robles and Alice Murphy. Loving grandfather of Nicole and husband Chris Gray, Alexa and husband Will Cornier, Anna Robles, and Ava Robles. Born in Manhattan, NY, he lived in River Vale for 53 years. Bob was a diesel mechanic with NJ Transit, and was a lifetime member of the River Vale Volunteer Fire Department. He served his country in the Army. He was a member of St. Pius X R.C. Church, served as a Eucharist Minister, and was active in Cursillo. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, June 18th from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Bob's life and faith will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at St. Pius X R.C Church, Old Tappan, NJ at 10AM. The interment will follow at Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery, Tappan, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in his name. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now