More Obituaries for Robert Ryaby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Francis) Ryaby


1938 - 2020
Robert (Francis) Ryaby Obituary
Robert (Francis) Ryaby

Wallington - Robert Francis Ryaby of Wallington, NJ entered eternal life on April 15, 2020 from complications caused by Covid-19. He was 81. Robert was born in Passaic, NJ on May 15, 1938 to John and Lora (Kurgan) Ryaby; and was raised in Garfield. He was a graduate of Pope Pius XII High School and attended N.J. Institute of Technology, where he studied engineering. On November 14, 1959, Robert married his beloved wife Priscilla (Bilar) at Holy Rosary Church in Passaic and had been married for 60 years. He had owned and operated Wall Street Electronics in Passaic for over 40 years. He was a Past Grand Knight of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Knights of Columbus Council 3644 in Wallington, and a Fourth Degree Member. Robert enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, and taking his family to Walt Disney World. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Priscilla, his devoted daughters Diane Levendakes and Denise Ryaby. He is also survived by two grandsons, Robert, and Kristofer Levendakes. Robert is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother John (Jack) Ryaby. Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services held at this time. A memorial service honoring Robert's life will be held at a future date when we can all be together at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington, where Robert had been a long time Parishioner, Usher, and Eucharistic Minister. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Wallington PBA Local 321. Funeral arrangements are being handled by www.WarnerAndWozniak.com Wallington.
