1/
Robert "Bob" Ryaby
1938 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Ryaby

Wallington - Robert "Bob" Ryaby of Wallington, NJ entered eternal life on April 15, 2020 from complications caused by Covid-19. He was 81. Robert was born in Passaic, NJ on May 15, 1938 to John and Lora (Kurgan) Ryaby; and was raised in Garfield. He was a graduate of Pope Pius XII High School and attended N.J. Institute of Technology, where he studied engineering. On November 14, 1959, Robert married his beloved wife Priscilla (Bilar) at Holy Rosary Church in Passaic and had been married for 60 years. He had owned and operated Wall Street Electronics in Passaic for over 40 years. Bob had been a Parishioner, Usher and Eucharistic Minister at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington, a Past Grand Knight of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Knights of Columbus Council 3644 in Wallington, and a Fourth Degree Member. He served with honor and distinction as a Councilman for Wallington for 17 years. Robert enjoyed fishing, golf, bowling, and taking his family to Walt Disney World. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Priscilla, his devoted daughters Diane Levendakes and Denise Ryaby. He is also survived by two grandsons, Robert, and Kristofer Levendakes. Robert is pre-deceased by his parents and his brother John (Jack) Ryaby. A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated 10am, Friday, November 6th, The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Avenue, Wallington, NJ. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Wallington PBA Local 321. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
