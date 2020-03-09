Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catherine R.C. Church
112 Erskine Road
Ringwood, NJ
Robert S. Carver Obituary
Robert S. Carver

Ringwood - Robert S. Carver, age 75 of Ringwood on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Newark N.J. and lived in Haskell before moving to Ringwood forty-one years ago. He was the owner of C&C Painting in Ringwood for forty years. Robert was a member of the Erskine Lakes Men's Club, ELPOA and a parishioner of St. Catherine's R.C. Church, Ringwood. Beloved husband of Nancy (Cincotta) Carver of Ringwood, loving father of Kristen Giordano and her husband Marc of Ringwood and Colleen Faasse and her husband Brian of North Haledon. Predeceased by his father Edward L. Carver and mother Charlotte (Stratton) Carver. Dear brother of Edward Carver of Oxford, CT., CarolLynn Wallace of Lake Hopatcong, Margaret Accordino of Mt. Arlington and the late Cheryl Jones. Grandfather of Ryan, Samantha, Derek and Max. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday from 3-7 pm. Family and friends will meet on Thursday for a 10:30 am mass at St. Catherine R.C. Church 112 Erskine Road, Ringwood, N.J. (973-962-7032). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Erskine Lakes Improvement Fund PO Box 723 Ringwood NJ 07456
Share memories or express condolences below.
