Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
1921 - 2019
Robert S. Doxey Obituary
Robert S. Doxey

Park Ridge - Robert S. Doxey "Bob" "Doxey", 98, passed away peacefully with family at his side on Monday June 24, 2019. Beloved of Janet V. Leach, Park Ridge, with whom he shared true love and many happy memories and adventures with her and her family. Born 1921 in Park Ridge. In 1942 at age 21 he enlisted as a Marine in World War II. During his time in the military he served on an Italian luxury liner, fitted as a troop transport and named USS Hermitage. After the invasion of Europe Doxey and 29 other Marines brought wounded troops and refugees back to US hospitals. Upon return Doxey cofounded Bratt & Doxey Building Supply. He had a love of flying, a Cessna pilot, and owned his own plane. He is predeceased by his daughter Pam, and granddaughter Chelsea. Survived by his sons, Bob, Raymond, and Bruce, and daughters, Catherine and Christine. He is grandfather of 18, great-grandfather of 17, and great-great grandfather of 6. He had a great life, was always ready for adventure. He traveled the world, loved a good drink, a Marine, a true fighter till the end. In his own words, "I've lived life at the very fullest. I've had experiences not many have had. I'm satisfied." Friends and family will be received Sunday June 30, 2019, 4-8pm at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com

Funeral Service 10 AM on Monday July 1, 2019 at Pascack Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, Interment to follow at Westwood Cemetery.
